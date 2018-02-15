  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers: My Celtic players were tactically outstanding

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The Celtic manager says his players deserve credit for their 1-0 win over Zenit.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers watched his players earn a valuable 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg and said their overall performance was outstanding.

A Callum McGregor goal gave Celtic a 1-0 win from the first leg of the Europa League knockout tie but it was the overall showing in a game that they controlled that impressed Rodgers.

"I'm always looking at the development of the team and we're measured against the best in the world," he said. "That's what we have at European level here at Celtic.

"It's the competitions we want to be in but we're always tested to the limit. I'm measuring how we've been developing since those first games and the confidence, courage, bravery and every aspect of our game was good tonight.

"It's always about the players. I thought they were tactically outstanding tonight. You saw the concentration. In a first leg it's important you stay calm and play your football, and they did that."

McGregor's goal was set up with an eye-catching pass from Charly Musonda, who joined on loan from Chelsea in January. Rodgers said that he was the perfect person to introduce from the bench when his side needed something fresh.

"I said yesterday to the players that between 60 and 70 minutes we were going to need a change in the game because of the work you put in at this level," he said. "We might need something different in the game. It was just a case of who we could bring on.

"Charly, watching the game, we felt he's a guy that can run with the ball, take the ball and take a bit of pressure off the team. His skill and ability for the goal was sensational."

The goal gives Celtic the advantage ahead of a trip to Russia next week and with a clean sheet as well, Rodgers said it set up a terrific conclusion to the tie.

"They're a good side with very good players but I thought we were well deserving of the win," he said.

"It's a big result for us. We maybe could have had one or two more goals with a better final pass.

"They'll have to come after us, which will suit us because we've got good pace in the team and technique. It's all to play for in the second leg."

Rodgers raced down the touchline when McGregor scored and he said that the emotion had affected him.

"I'm very fortunate that I'm a supporter of Celtic and I've got the good fortune of managing the club so there was a bit of supporter's emotion in there," he said. "It was obviously a great, great win for us.

"But very important for me was the performance. To perform that well was very significant and again show the development of the team."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.