Rodgers: My Celtic players were tactically outstanding

The Celtic manager says his players deserve credit for their 1-0 win over Zenit.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5734770043001-brendan-rodgers-on-celtic-1-0-zenit.jpg" />

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers watched his players earn a valuable 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg and said their overall performance was outstanding.

A Callum McGregor goal gave Celtic a 1-0 win from the first leg of the Europa League knockout tie but it was the overall showing in a game that they controlled that impressed Rodgers.

"I'm always looking at the development of the team and we're measured against the best in the world," he said. "That's what we have at European level here at Celtic.

"It's the competitions we want to be in but we're always tested to the limit. I'm measuring how we've been developing since those first games and the confidence, courage, bravery and every aspect of our game was good tonight.

"It's always about the players. I thought they were tactically outstanding tonight. You saw the concentration. In a first leg it's important you stay calm and play your football, and they did that."

McGregor's goal was set up with an eye-catching pass from Charly Musonda, who joined on loan from Chelsea in January. Rodgers said that he was the perfect person to introduce from the bench when his side needed something fresh.

"I said yesterday to the players that between 60 and 70 minutes we were going to need a change in the game because of the work you put in at this level," he said. "We might need something different in the game. It was just a case of who we could bring on.

"Charly, watching the game, we felt he's a guy that can run with the ball, take the ball and take a bit of pressure off the team. His skill and ability for the goal was sensational."

The goal gives Celtic the advantage ahead of a trip to Russia next week and with a clean sheet as well, Rodgers said it set up a terrific conclusion to the tie.

"They're a good side with very good players but I thought we were well deserving of the win," he said.

"It's a big result for us. We maybe could have had one or two more goals with a better final pass.

"They'll have to come after us, which will suit us because we've got good pace in the team and technique. It's all to play for in the second leg."

Rodgers raced down the touchline when McGregor scored and he said that the emotion had affected him.

"I'm very fortunate that I'm a supporter of Celtic and I've got the good fortune of managing the club so there was a bit of supporter's emotion in there," he said. "It was obviously a great, great win for us.

"But very important for me was the performance. To perform that well was very significant and again show the development of the team."