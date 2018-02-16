Football Talk: Fresh Morelos bid, McLeish £1m deal
Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.
The Scotland managerial saga has finally come to an end.
After two high-profile rebuttals, the Hampden hierarchy have rolled back the years in a bid to move forward, appointing Alex McLeish.
Big Eck's Friday afternoon unveiling will see the former boss handed a £1m deal until 2020, say reports.
While one saga draws to a close, another shows no sign of abating.
Reports claim Rangers have thrown out a fourth bid from Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe, while two South Americans are also circling.
