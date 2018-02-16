  • STV
McLeish as Scotland boss: From Paris highs to Hampden woe

Alex McLeish has been appointed manager of the national team ten years after first stint.

Alex McLeish has returned as Scotland boss more than ten years after vacating the national team hotseat.

Big Eck spent the best part of a year in charge last time around, guiding the Scots through an ultimately unsuccessful Euro 2008 qualifying campaign which saw the Tartan Army experience a rollercoaster of emotions.

An unforgettable night in Paris helped the 59-year-old achieve the best win rate of any Scotland boss in recent memory, but a dramatic defeat to Italy at Hampden saw Scottish dreams shattered.

Here we reflect on the highs, and the lows, of McLeish's first stint in charge.

One night in Paris

James McFadden's stunning strike brought the pinnacle of McLeish's time in charge, leading to a victory over France that has been written into Scottish folklore.

McLeish's side withstood a barrage of attacks from talented opposition on the night, before and after McFadden turned on a sixpence to slam home from 30 yards, as Scotland secured back-to-back victories over France.

Craig Gordon proved inspired between the sticks, producing outstanding stops from Franck Ribery and Nicolas Anelka to keep the home side at bay.

McLeish dropped Kris Boyd on the night, opting to start with McFadden up front by himself, and the tactical rejig paid dividends.

France were unable to muster a response, and when the final whistle finally shrilled the tens of thousands of Tartan Army foot-soldiers who had invaded the French capital were sent into delirium.

McFadden the talisman

One month on from his heroic display in Paris, James McFadden proved the Scotland talisman again.

The Everton attacker played his part in two before scoring the third as McLeish's men defeated Ukraine 3-1 to keep the bandwagon rolling.

Victory at Hampden saw Scotland win six games in a row for the first time since 1949, and ended the visitors qualification aspirations.

After reaping reward from a 4-5-1 formation against France, McLeish kept trust with the tactic, this time with energetic forward Kenny Miller leading the line.

Despite the cautious outlook, Scotland stormed into an early lead. McFadden's tempting delivery was nodded in by Miller, before Lee McCulloch curled the ball into the corner after another clever set-peice.

Andriy Schevchenko halved the deficit but McFadden came up trumps for McLeish once more, slamming home the winner to ensure another crucial win.

Terror in Tbilisi

Scotland rolled on to Georgia knowing qualification was within touching distance.

But the bandwagon was derailed in Tbilisi as McLeish's side succumbed to a 2-0 loss against youthful opposition.

Teenage striker Levan Mchedlidze headed Georgia in front before David Siradze poked in a second after an hour.

McFadden, the campaign talisman, was unable to produce another magic moment and McLeish unable to produce another tactical masterstroke.

Scotland's qualification hopes were dented as a result but McLeish knew victory over Italy at Hampden in the final fixture would be enough.

Hampden heartbreak

Scotland's Euro 2008 qualification dreams remained alive going into the final game.

But those hopes were cruelly dashed on a fateful night at Hampden as Christian Panucci struck in stoppage time to book Italy's place at the Austria-Switzerland tournament.

Barry Ferguson had scrambled home an equaliser as Scotland rallied to level the match after falling behind to Luca Toni's early strike.

Roared on by the Tartan Army, McLeish's men surged forward in search of a crucial winner.

However, it wasn't to be, with the Italians capitalising on a disputed free kick in the dying moments to break Scottish hearts.

