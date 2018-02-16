Watch Celtic's 1-0 Europa League victory over Zenit

Callum McGregor's stunning goal secured a 1-0 for the Scottish champions.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5735028285001-watch-highlights-celtic-bag-europa-league-win-over-zenit.jpg" />

Celtic will take a narrow lead to Russia in their last 32 of the Europa League tie after Callum McGregor struck a sublime winner against Zenit.

The Scotland midfielder crashed a volley in off the bar after terrific wing play from Charly Musonda, with manager Brendan Rodgers wheeling away down the touchline in celebration.

Celtic had the better of Roberto Mancini's expensively assembled outfit across the 90 minutes at a raucous Parkhead.

Rodgers' Hoops visit Saint-Petersburg next Thursday for the second leg.