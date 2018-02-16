  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish football reacts to Alex McLeish's appointment

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The new national team boss is splitting opinions between fans, journalists, managers and players.

Alex McLeish is back at the helm.
Alex McLeish is back at the helm. SNS

He's back. Alex McLeish has returned for his second spell in charge of Scotland but the news is dividing opinions.

Some are taking aversion to him "walking away" in 2007, some don't rate his CV since leaving the post last time, while others are happy to welcome back the man who led Scotland to seven wins out of ten a decade ago.

We've compiled some of the best reaction, from managers, players, journalists and supporters on the day Gordon Strachan was officially replaced and a new era began.

The managers

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke distanced himself from links to the Scotland vacancy and says he is pleased to see McLeish take the honours.

"I'm delighted for Alex, he's been there before and shown he can do the job," he told STV.

"It's a sound, solid appointment and I think everyone in the country should get behind him and wish him well.

"Hopefully we can qualify for the next major tournament. That's what everyone in Scotland wants so let's get behind the big man and give him all the support we can."

Craig Brown was the last manager to lead Scotland to a major tournament.
Craig Brown was the last manager to lead Scotland to a major tournament. SNS Group

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown is a McLeish supporter, telling STV: "My reaction is very favourable.

"As well as being personally friendly with Alex, I think he is a very good appointment.

"Unlike myself he has presence. He has stature. When he walks into a dressing room players respond, he is a very good communicator.

"His knowledge of football is unsurpassed. He was successful as a player and has been as a manager, he has every attribute required for this job.

"It is a safe appointment but we want a safe one. We've tried various others over the years and I think Alex is the man most likely to bring us success.

"I approved of the previous two candidates but I say genuinely Alex McLeish has a first class record for this job.

"His pedigree is good, his CV is first class and I would say he's even better equipped now than he was when he had the job before. He has had a lot more experience home and abroad."

The players

Former Scotland international Kirk Broadfoot and current midfielder Callum McGregor also gave their views on the new recruit.

"He has a good record with Scotland and at club level, so it is a good appointment, "Broadfoot said. "Good luck to him."

"He's got the most experience, he's had the job before, knows Scottish football and how to set his team up well," McGregor said.

The journalists

The supporters

Tartan Army member Alan Duncan on Alex McLeish does not welcome the appointment.

"This is a backwards step," he said. "It smacks of desperation, it's unimaginative and people haven't forgotten what happened 10 years ago.

"When the SFA took the decision not to renew Gordon Strachan's contract they said they wanted to move in a different direction.

"That to me says they want to move forward in a new way so I would have thought they would have gone for a fresh face.

"I think they needed to go for a new manager, it didn't have to be a Scotsman, it could have been a foreigner, there are plenty out there who would have taken this job.

And finally...

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.