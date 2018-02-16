Scottish football reacts to Alex McLeish's appointment

The new national team boss is splitting opinions between fans, journalists, managers and players.

Alex McLeish is back at the helm. SNS

He's back. Alex McLeish has returned for his second spell in charge of Scotland but the news is dividing opinions.

Some are taking aversion to him "walking away" in 2007, some don't rate his CV since leaving the post last time, while others are happy to welcome back the man who led Scotland to seven wins out of ten a decade ago.

We've compiled some of the best reaction, from managers, players, journalists and supporters on the day Gordon Strachan was officially replaced and a new era began.

The managers

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke distanced himself from links to the Scotland vacancy and says he is pleased to see McLeish take the honours.

"I'm delighted for Alex, he's been there before and shown he can do the job," he told STV.

"It's a sound, solid appointment and I think everyone in the country should get behind him and wish him well.

"Hopefully we can qualify for the next major tournament. That's what everyone in Scotland wants so let's get behind the big man and give him all the support we can."

Craig Brown was the last manager to lead Scotland to a major tournament. SNS Group

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown is a McLeish supporter, telling STV: "My reaction is very favourable.

"As well as being personally friendly with Alex, I think he is a very good appointment.

"Unlike myself he has presence. He has stature. When he walks into a dressing room players respond, he is a very good communicator.

"His knowledge of football is unsurpassed. He was successful as a player and has been as a manager, he has every attribute required for this job.

"It is a safe appointment but we want a safe one. We've tried various others over the years and I think Alex is the man most likely to bring us success.

"I approved of the previous two candidates but I say genuinely Alex McLeish has a first class record for this job.

"His pedigree is good, his CV is first class and I would say he's even better equipped now than he was when he had the job before. He has had a lot more experience home and abroad."

The players

Former Scotland international Kirk Broadfoot and current midfielder Callum McGregor also gave their views on the new recruit.

"He has a good record with Scotland and at club level, so it is a good appointment, "Broadfoot said. "Good luck to him."

"He's got the most experience, he's had the job before, knows Scottish football and how to set his team up well," McGregor said.

The journalists

The supporters

Tartan Army member Alan Duncan on Alex McLeish does not welcome the appointment.

"This is a backwards step," he said. "It smacks of desperation, it's unimaginative and people haven't forgotten what happened 10 years ago.

"When the SFA took the decision not to renew Gordon Strachan's contract they said they wanted to move in a different direction.

"That to me says they want to move forward in a new way so I would have thought they would have gone for a fresh face.

"I think they needed to go for a new manager, it didn't have to be a Scotsman, it could have been a foreigner, there are plenty out there who would have taken this job.

And finally...

