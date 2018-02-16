McLeish: I'll win over doubters by ending finals wait

The new Scotland boss told STV it was fate he would return to manage the national team.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5735057179001-mcleish-i-ll-prove-doubters-wrong-by-qualifying-for-euros.jpg" />

New Scotland boss Alex McLeish has vowed to win over the doubters by ending the Tartan Army's wait to attend a major finals.

Eleven years after leaving the post to join Birmingham City, McLeish has returned, signing a deal to manage Scotland until 2020.

The 59-year-old replaces Gordon Strachan, who departed after Scotland failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Number one target Michael O'Neill rebuffed the SFA's overtures. Former boss Walter Smith was next to turn down the role as the search widened.

McLeish insists he never lost faith that he was the right man for the job.

Speaking to STV, he said: "It's fate. It's meant to happen. I never gave up hope that I could land the job.

"When Michael (O'Neill) didn't take the job I thought... 'game on'".

McLeish's decision to leave Scotland for the bright lights of the Premiership drew criticism from members of the Tartan Army.

The returning manager says he understands why he received flak.

He added: "I can understand that line of thought. They may not like the excuse but I was facing seven months without an international match.

"It was 11 years ago and I was quite ambitious about getting a chance in England.

"The only regret is not qualifying in that last game against Italy, that would have been the pinnacle of my career.

McLeish believes he can silence those critics by achieving qualification for the Euros.

Asked if he was could win over the doubters by ending Scotland's wait to attend a major finals, he said: "Of course, hopefully as soon as I step out at Hampden the fans will be right behind us.

"But, the bottom line is we have to win football matches and get to a major championships again."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.