Josh Windass signs one-year extension to Rangers deal

The attacking midfielder will now remain at Ibrox until at least summer 2021.

Josh Windass has been on form this season. SNS

Josh Windass has put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension at Rangers.

The 24-year-old will now remain at the club until at least the summer of 2021 after initially joining a year-and-a-half ago.

Windass is the second Rangers player to sign a new deal with Graeme Murty's side this week after James Tavernier also extended his stay.

He hit the headlines last week after gesturing a shushing motion to the travelling fans after he scored against Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Murty later said Windass apologised for the incident but he has to be more responsible in the future.

The Englishman was plagued by a string of injuries when he first moved north of the border but has made more of an impact this term, already making three more appearances than he did across the whole 2016/17 campaign.

Having moved into a more attacking role he has netted 12 goals so far this season including a hat trick in the Scottish Cup last month.

Windass has started every game since Murty first took charge in October and every one of his 12 goals bar one have come under the new manager's leadership.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.