Brandon sidelined for nine months with double knee injury

Hearts right back Jamie Brandon was sidelined during Tuesday's youth game.

Out of action: It's not good news for Jamie Brandon. SNS

Jamie Brandon has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a long-term double knee injury in Hearts' youth match.

The 20-year old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and tore his meniscus as the under-20s lost 3-0 away to Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Brandon is not expected to make a return to first-team action until November.

He made his senior debut in the final game of last season and has been handed the chance to impress further under Craig Levein this term, having already made 14 appearances.

He was rewarded a new contract by the manager in October which will see the right back remain at Tynecastle until at least 2020.

