Arnaud Djoum ruled out for 'seven to eight months'

STV

The Hearts midfielder's season is over after he snapped his Achilles tendon.

Blow: Djoum was stretchered off.
Arnaud Djoum's season is over after Craig Levein confirmed that the Hearts midfielder snapped his Achilles tendon during his side's 1-1 draw at Ross County.

The Cameroon international was taken off midway through the first half when he appeared to fall to the ground unchallenged.

Hearts manager Craig Levein said it was a devastating blow to the club and follows Friday's news that full-back Jamie Brandon is also facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"I am really disappointed as Arnaud was taken off after he snapped his Achilles tendon and will be out for seven to eight months," said Levein.

"He has been a real important player for us and he was just getting back to his best.

"He is now receiving treatment, he is really disappointed.

"But the older you are in these situations you can handle them slightly better than when you are younger."

Levein said he was unhappy that his team did not capitalise after Kyle Lafferty's free-kick gave them the lead. Jason Naismith levelled for The Staggies with 14 minutes remaining to earn County a point.

Levein said: "If we got a second we would have won the game, I am convinced of that.

"But Ross County were adventurous and that was showed when their full-back Naismith goes and scores the equaliser."

Owen Coyle felt his team could have won the game but was happy to settle for a point as they closed the gap on Hamilton to two points.

"We looked comfortable at half time but if I'm being honest Hearts started the second half better than we did," said Coyle.

"A point was the minimum we deserved but I thought that we were worth three.

"It has been two good performances back to back and the important time of the year to play well is at the business end of the season.

"We look like we're a team that can go and win points and bring the club to safety."

