A full summary of Saturday's Premiership results

Hibs defeated Aberdeen while there were also wins for Kilmarnock and Dundee.

Victory: Hibs defeated second-placed Aberdeen. SNS Group

Hibernian 2-0 Aberdeen

Hibernian recorded their third consecutive league win with victory over Aberdeen at Easter Road.

Martin Boyle gave the home side the lead just one minute into the second half with a header after Aberdeen goalkeeper Freddie Woodman had saved Jamie MacLaren's close-range shot.

Swiss forward Florian Kamberi made sure of three points for Neil Lennon's side with a volley on the hour mark.



Motherwell 0-1 Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock kept their fine run of form under Steve Clarke running with a narrow victory over Motherwell at Fir Park.

A low drive from distance by Stephen O'Donnell after 34 minutes separated the sides and ensured Killie leapfrogged Motherwell into sixth place in the Premiership table.

Partick Thistle 1-2 Dundee

Dundee fought back to claim a vital win in their battle to beat the drop and had new signing Simon Murray to thank for their success.

Thistle had taken the lead through Conor Sammon just before half-time but Neil McCann's side turned things around with Simon Murray scoring the leveller six minutes from time before netting a 90th minute winner.





Ross County 1-1 Hearts

In Saturday's lunchtime kick-off County came from behind to earn themselves a point.

A Kyle Lafferty free-kick had given the visitors the lead but Jason Naismith rifled in an equaliser with 14 minutes to go.

There was a serious blow for Hearts with Arnaud Djoum stretchered off with an Achilles injury that will rule him out for seven or eight months.