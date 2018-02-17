McInnes: Hibs 'absolutely murdered us' and deserved win

The Aberdeen manager admitted his side were second-best in their 2-0 defeat.

Disappointment: McInnes said his side deserved to lose. SNS Group

Derek McInnes didn't pull any punches when assessing his side's performance in the 2-0 defeat to Hibernian.

Goals from Martin Boyle and Florian Kamberi ensured Neil Lennon's side took the three points and McInnes said it was a deserved result and the scoreline could have been bigger.

"I can sit and say what I want - but they murdered us in the second half, absolutely murdered us," he said.

"They were the better team hands-down. Their better players had a bigger influence on the game and we did not react the way I would expect when the second goal went in.

"There was plenty of effort, but not enough responsibility taken. We picked up enough yellow cards but I'm not kidded by that - there wasn't enough proper tackling from us.

"Hibs had a good day, similar to when we won 4-1 at Pittodrie. That was revenge for Hibs. Although it was only 2-0 we were lucky to get away with two."

The victory put Hibs just two points behind third-placed Rangers in the league table and five points behind Aberdeen. Lennon was delighted with his side's showing, saying it was a high point in their first season back in the Premiership.

"No question, that was our performance of the season," he said. "Ibrox was good, but you have to put in to context the quality of opposition and the form they (Aberdeen) were in, they are an excellent side.

"We were outstanding and thoroughly deserved the win. I didn't see it coming at half-time.

"One swallow doesn't make a summer and we need a consistency of performance, but we were excellent and are in a really good place at the moment."