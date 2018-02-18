Full summary of Sunday's Scottish Premiership results

Celtic and Rangers were both in action as they took on St Johnstone and Hamilton.

On the ball: Josh Windass took his match ball home as Callum McGregor was frustrated. SNS Group

Hamilton Accies 3-5 Rangers

Josh Windass hit a hat-trick as Rangers claimed all three points in a thrilling encounter at New Douglas Park.

Six of the eight goals came in the first half, with Darren Lyon giving Hamilton the lead after just five minutes. Jamie Murphy levelled before Windass put Rangers in front.

David Templeton made it 2-2, but Alfredo Morelos and a second strike from Windass gave the visitors a comfortable advantage at the break.

The second-half was a quieter affair in terms of goalmouth action. Windass completed his hat-trick before Dougie Imrie netted a late penalty for the hosts.

Goal: Jamie Murphy celebrates with Alfredo Morelos. SNS Group

Celtic 0-0 St Johnstone

St Johnstone earned a point at Parkhead for the second time this season, with neither side able to make the breakthrough.

Celtic made a number of changes from the team which beat Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League on Thursday, and struggled to find any rhythm to their play.

The visitors gave as good as they got, and were good value for their share of the spoils.