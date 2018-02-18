Murty: More to come from Windass and Morelos at Rangers

Windass celebrates new contract with hat-trick in Rangers' 5-3 win over Hamilton.

Goalgetters: Windass and Morelos. SNS Group

Rangers boss Graeme Murty believes there is much more to come from hat-trick hero Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos after watching the pair shoot down Hamilton.

Windass celebrated signing a new contract by scoring three times in Rangers' 5-3 triumph over Accies at New Douglas Park.

Morelos, meanwhile, contributed a goal and two assists as Rangers moved above Aberdeen and into second place.

The pair now have 31 goals between them, but Murty says there is much more to come from the duo.

"That tally is a reflection of where they are currently but both should use it as a stepping stone to improve in all aspects," said Murty, who insists he is relaxed about the on-going transfer speculation surrounding Morelos.

"They are young, maturing and there is still more to come from them.

"As happy as I am, they will get better and stronger. This is a lovely marker on their journey but they will improve."

Windass' treble extends his hot streak to nine goals in five games - but Murty joked that the Englishman should not have been awarded his first effort in Hamilton after Accies keeper Gary Woods fumbled his strike into his own net.

"Are we giving him the second goal?" he asked. "I'm harsher than you lot - I wouldn't give him it!"

Murty was not pleased, however, with his side's first-half display.

Greg Docherty's mistake gifted Darren Lyon the opener after just five minutes but Morelos set up Jamie Murphy for an instant response.

Windass then had Rangers ahead when Woods blundered but Accies hit back again when David Templeton swept home on 22 minutes.

Rangers eventually took command, with Morelos and Windass putting them two up at the break, with the latter claiming the match ball with his third after the break, leaving Dougie Imrie's late spot-kick as mere consolation for Hamilton.

Frustrated Accies boss Martin Canning said: "If someone had said to me before the game we would score three goals against Rangers I'd have expected to take something from the game.

"But when you defend like we did today that makes it hard. Four of their five goals were avoidable.

"I have got sympathy for Woodsy (Gary Woods), though, because he almost never makes mistakes. Hopefully he puts it behind him and gets back on with it next week."