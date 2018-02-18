Rodgers questions St Johnstone players after Celtic draw

Champions drop points at home to Perth visitors for second time this season.

Brendan Rodgers: No regrets about making changes. SNS Group

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers claimed St Johnstone would "win a lot more games" if they performed consistently at the same level they produced at Parkhead on Sunday.

The pair drew 0-0 in the Premiership clash - which followed a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park earlier in the season - as the visitors ended a poor run of league form.

Tommy Wright's side had won only one of their previous eight games since beating Rangers at Ibrox in December - against Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup - before they arrived in Glasgow.

Rodgers, who described the result as "fair", said: "I think there is questions there for Tommy's players.

"Tommy's a fantastic manager but I am sure he walks away happy with a point but probably really frustrated.

"How can you win a game 3-1 at Ibrox in December 16, not win a game right the way through, apart from the Albion game then your next big result is away at Celtic?

"So I think the question goes with the St Johnstone players.

"Today you've seen them organised, committed, fighting, running - doing all of that.

"If they do that in every game they would probably win a lot more games."

Rodgers had no regrets about making seven changes to the side which started in the 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg on Thursday night.

"Even if we had a full strength side it would have still been difficult," he said.

Wright, whose side finished the day one point behind eighth-placed Dundee, said: "We have had performances like that at other stadiums but not often enough.

"We are still unbeaten after playing them twice here and that performance should give the confidence to kick on for the rest of the season.

"We will not focus too much on the top six. We are looking to string some results together.

"It has been a difficult season for us, it is a stronger league and we have not dealt with injuries as well as we did in previous seasons."