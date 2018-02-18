All-Scots final in Challenge Cup as Championship duo win

Welsh and Northern Irish interest in the tournament ends at the semi-final stage.

Challenge Cup: The final takes place in March. SNS Group

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will take on Dumbarton in the final of the Challenge Cup.

The Championship sides saw off Northern Irish and Welsh opposition in semi-finals held over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Dumbarton hit a late winner to beat Welsh side TNS 2-1.

Then on Sunday, Inverness Caledonian Thistle secured their place in the final with a 3-2 win over Northern Irish outfit Crusaders.

The final will take place on the weekend of March 24-25 at a venue to be confirmed.