All-Scots final in Challenge Cup as Championship duo win
Welsh and Northern Irish interest in the tournament ends at the semi-final stage.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle will take on Dumbarton in the final of the Challenge Cup.
The Championship sides saw off Northern Irish and Welsh opposition in semi-finals held over the weekend.
On Saturday night, Dumbarton hit a late winner to beat Welsh side TNS 2-1.
Then on Sunday, Inverness Caledonian Thistle secured their place in the final with a 3-2 win over Northern Irish outfit Crusaders.
The final will take place on the weekend of March 24-25 at a venue to be confirmed.