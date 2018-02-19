Football Talk: Mulumbu targets Europe, Caixinha pressure

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Stephen O'Donnell and Youssouf Mulumbu celebrate. SNS

As we say goodbye to the weekend let's take a minute to remember just how many goals we were treated to on Sunday.

Eight in the Hamilton Accies v Rangers clash, there were 11 in Motherwell's youth cup fixture and another eight between Real Betis and Real Madrid.

Even Rochdale chipped in with some late drama in their four-goal thriller against Spurs in the FA Cup.

But it's back to business as we head into Monday and Kilmarnock's Youssouf Mulumbu is dreaming big.

He's eyeing up a European spot for his high-flying side who extended their run of form with another win at the weekend.

It's not quite so rosy in Mexico though as former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is under pressure. The Cruz Azul fans have reportedly been chanting for him to be sacked after his recent struggles in charge.

And Josh Windass says manager Graeme Murty was sceptical over his hat trick yesterday because he wasn't convinced the first goal was his. What do you think?

