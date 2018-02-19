  • STV
Murty: Docherty is trying too hard to be instant hit

Laura Brannan

The Rangers boss wants his new midfielder to relax and grow into his role.

Greg Docherty is congratulated by Graeme Murty after his debut in Dingwall last month.
Greg Docherty is congratulated by Graeme Murty after his debut in Dingwall last month.

Graeme Murty has told Greg Docherty to relax after admitting the new Rangers midfielder is trying too hard to become an instant hit.

The 21-year-old made his first league start for the Ibrox side when they visited his former ground to take on Hamilton Accies on Sunday.

Murty had to restrict Docherty in the second half though after a sticky start saw him gift Martin Canning's men the lead after just five minutes.

The Rangers boss was pleased to see him respond to the change in game plan as they came from behind to win 5-2.

Murty has reassured Docherty he wants to see him develop at the club and doesn't expect him to be the final product already.

"I think in the first half he was guilty of feeling the occasion a little bit too much," he said. "He was trying to be everything and everyone and everywhere across the pitch.

"So I tried to restrain his role in the second half so he could see the game in front of him a lot more, he was more structured, and you then saw the best of him at times.

"He went from that position, won the ball and passed it cleanly - and he was much, much better.

"But his challenge now is to be cleaner and tidier on the ball. He needs to complete more passes and needs to shift the ball faster.

"At the moment he is trying to be almost too precise and too much to be a Rangers player - he's going to grow into that.

"All he needs to do now is trust himself. If he sees a pass, go and complete it. It's almost like he's taking a second touch to make sure he completes the pass.

"He doesn't need to. He just needs to trust his ability. Our training, the tempo we play at and the players we have will improve him.

"That was his first league game. It was a nice game for him but we're just seeing him at the very start of his Rangers career. Greg will get better from here."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.