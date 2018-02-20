McGregor: I've worked for captain's armband for 16 years

The Celtic midfielder has been at the club since he was just eight-years-old.

Callum McGregor wore the armband against St Johnstone on Sunday. SNS

Stand-in Celtic skipper Callum McGregor says he fulfilled a lifetime ambition by leading out his boyhood heroes on Sunday.

Boss Brendan Rodgers made seven changes for the visit of St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership and handed McGregor the armband in Scott Brown's absence.

It came just three days after the Scottish midfielder sank Zenit with the only goal of the game in their 1-0 first-leg win in the Europa League knockout stages.

Despite his dream week in the green and white hoops, McGregor was left frustrated by the goalless draw against Tommy Wright's men.

"It was a proud moment and something I've been working so hard for since I was eight-years-old," McGregor told CelticTV.

"To come through and captain the side on a day like this was a proud moment but we know we can play a lot better than that.

"We didn't really create anything other than a few half chances. We've got to do better.

"St Johnstone came and made it difficult for us but we've got to find a way of playing round that and get some momentum going in the game."

