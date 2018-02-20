Football Talk: Faddy on Scotland role, Sammon's free pizza

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

James McFadden was Motherwell's assistant manager during 2016/17. SNS

James McFadden teaming up with Alex McLeish again is a line-up taken straight out of the 2007 textbook.

But while it was a dream duo back then, during the Euro 2008 qualifiers, some are questioning whether it's the right option a decade on.

Scotland hero Faddy confirmed on Saturday the new national manager had approached him with regards to a coaching role and has now hit back at some fans who are questioning his merits.

Speaking to BBC's Sportsound on Monday evening he said: "I've heard a lot about 'why are we going down the route of bringing in an old manager, we need someone new with fresh ideas'. Am I too fresh?"

Meanwhile, McLeish's first job back in the hot seat could be to speak to Scott McTominay who still hasn't decided where his national loyalties lie.

And while we're on the topic of international football, Neil Lennon has chipped in on the summer friendly row.

While some are unhappy the squad will be taken to Central and South America at the end of the season, he says only Celtic players have an excuse for not wanting to go.

In our social media sections check out the protest against Monday night football in the Bundesliga, the story of Wigan knocking Manchester City in the FA Cup and the incredible photograph of Conor Sammon being awarded a free pizza after Partick Thistle's defeat on Saturday.

If Kingsley put the Jags on the map, Sammon's expression is doing a good job keeping them there.

