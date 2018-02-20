Key dates across Scottish football for season 2018/19

All four divisions will kick off their league campaigns on the weekend of August 4/5.

All four trophies will be up for grabs as of August 4. SNS

The SPFL have confirmed the Scottish Premiership will continue to break for winter during in the 2018/19 campaign.

It will be the third consecutive season the top flight will have come to a halt for three weeks midway through the fixture schedule.

It comes as the SPFL announce some of the key dates ahead of the new campaign.

All four divisions will kick off their league competitions on the weekend of August 4/5 while the new-look League Cup format will continue for its third season.

The competition's last 16 fixtures will now take place on Saturday, August 18 rather than the usual midweek slot due to a change in the UEFA competition dates.

The full league fixture list will be published in June with fixtures subject to change due to live broadcast selections.

SPFL (all divisions)

Fixture round 1: Weekend of August 4/5

Fixture round 2: Weekend of August 11/12

Premiership winter break

Monday, December 31 until Friday, January 18

League Cup

Match day 1: Saturday, July 14

MD2: Midweek of July 17/18

MD3: Saturday, July 21

MD4: Midweek of July 24/25

MD5: Saturday, July 28

Round 2: Saturday, August 18

Challenge Cup

Round 1: Midweek of August 14/15

