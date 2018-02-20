St Mirren complete signing of midfielder Massimo Donati

The Italian has joined the Championship leaders until the end of the season.

Addition: Donati has joined Saints. SNS Group

St Mirren have announced the signing of Massimo Donati on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The midfielder, who was a free agent after leaving Hamilton in January, had been training with the Paisley side and impressed enough to be offered a deal by manager Jack Ross.

Donati joins a side that is clear at the top of the Championship table and looking to seal promotion in the coming weeks. He said he feels he aims to make a contribution and can fit in well.

"I'm still fit, I'm still good with my body," he told St Mirren's official website. "I had to train myself for a few days, then I got this opportunity which I took. I'm at a good club that are very organised; The stadium is good, the fans are as well and I'm happy to be here."

"I've enjoyed it, with the gaffer, all the staff and the team as well - they're very good guys, a very good team. In the team are a lot of young players. I'm here to help, if I can, everybody."

St Mirren assistant manager James Fowler revealed Donati's versatility was part of his appeal, as well as his pedigree with Celtic and clubs in Italy.

"We've been impressed with what we've seen, he's obviously played at a good level and he's got good experience," Fowler said. "He spoke to the manager and was keen to come in and try and help the team between now and the end of the season.

"Obviously the boys have been doing great and it's a bit of additional cover. He can play centre back, as we lost Gregor Buchanan in January and we never really replaced him, and he's played defensive central midfield as well."

