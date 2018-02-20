McDiarmid Park confirmed as Challenge Cup final venue

Inverness and Dumbarton will meet in the all-Scots final on Saturday, March 24.

Venue: McDiarmid Park will host the final. SNS Group

The SPFL have announced that the Challenge Cup final will be held at McDiarmid Park.

Inverness and Dumbarton will meet at St Johnstone's ground on Saturday,March 24 with the ,match kicking off at 4.15pm.

Inverness reached the final with a 3-2 win over Crusaders on Sunday.

Dumbarton were 2-1 winners over The New Saints at Park hall to make the final for the first time.

Ticket prices for the final are yet to be confirmed.