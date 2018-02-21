Football Talk: Tony Watt to Aberdeen... or Airdrie?

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Hearts was the last Scottish club Tony Watt played for, during the 2016/17 campaign. SNS

Former Celtic striker Tony Watt may be best known for his winner against Barcelona but let's not forget his roots.

Back in 2010 he made his senior debut for Airdrie and after a string of moves that haven't quite worked out, his career could be about to go full circle.

His former side have offered him the opportunity to train with them since he became a free agent but if they have any aspirations to sign him then they face competition from Aberdeen, who have also been reportedly doing him a favour.

Meanwhile, Zenit are talking up Celtic's Europa League visit later this week by insisting there will be a heated atmosphere in Russia.

And former Hibs striker has had a bad start to his career in Greece. His new side Apollon Smyrni lost 2-0 on his debut and slipped down to the relegation zone in the Super League. They haven't won a game since the start of November.

