Roberto Mancini expects Zenit to be stronger on home soil

The Zenit manager also denied that he would leave his job to become manager of Italy.

Zenit St Petersburg boss Roberto Mancini has said that he's confident his side can keep up their impressive home form to end Celtic's Europa League hopes.

Brendan Rodgers' side have travelled to Russia with a 1-0 lead to defend after catching Zenit cold in the first leg last Thursday but are well aware that the Russian side won all three of their home matches against Vardar, Rosenborg and Real Sociedad as part of their unbeaten group stage campaign.

Mancini said that straight knockout football posed a different challenge but said he expected his players to do well in the Krestovsky Stadium.

"When you play in the group stage, it's different," he said. "When you play two games it's not the same.

"We've always played well at home in the Europa League.

"I'm confident. We need to play a good game and concentrate without pressure, that's important."

The Italian also singled out two of Celtic's midfielders as key men after their success in the first leg.

"Ntcham played a very good game and Brown is the heart of the team but in general all the team worked very, very well."

Mancini was also forced to distance himself from reports that he had held discussions about becoming the new boss of the Italian national team.

He denied contact but admitted things could change at the end of the season, though he was committed to the immediate challenge of guiding Zenit to success.

He said: "I never talked with Alessandro Costacurta. Never.

"I heard all this but it's not true.

"My head now is in this game and this season.

"After, everything can change at the end of the season but at this moment it's not my priority.

"My priority is Celtic tomorrow and all the championship games after."

