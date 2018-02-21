  • STV
Rodgers: Pressure and concentration can see Celtic through

Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj

The Celtic manager says getting past Zenit would be "a huge achievement".

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has said that concentration and "educated pressure" would be the key to knocking Zenit St Petersburg out of the Europa League.

The Scottish champions have travelled to Russia holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg but know that Zenit will be formidable opponents on Thursday evening.

Roberto Mancini's side scored more goals than any other team in the group stages but Rodgers said they may have to change their approach slightly because they are behind in a two-legged tie.

The Celtic boss said that wouldn't alter his team's approach, though they would have to be sharp to get the result they need.

"Zenit are predominantly a counter-attacking team," Rodgers said. "They've obviously scored a lot of goals in their season so far and they have players of quality.

"They may want to bring a bit more initiative to the game.

"For us, we've analysed the game from the first leg and even though we played very, very well and created opportunities and didn't concede, there's still areas we can be better in.

"So our game is as it always is. We like to play with aggression, we like to play with that educated pressure on the ball. When you can press, great. When you can't, make sure you're super compact. And then look to go from there and create opportunities.

"That'll be our idea going into the game and we'll look forward to working that way."

Rodgers was under no illusions about the size of the task and what it would mean for Celtic to take a place in the last 16.

"It will be a huge achievement for us," he said. "The competition itself and European football is notoriously very difficult now for ourselves. 

"But we showed in the first leg how well we played. We played a perfect game really in terms of the way we defended and attacked. 

"Of course we would have liked to have one or two more goals but our concentration and quality was at a really high level so we know that over the course of the two legs, we need to replicate that tomorrow evening and the players are ready for that."

