Brown: We need to up our game if we're to down Zenit

The Celtic captain says his side have been learning from their recent European experiences.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5737942100001-brown-on-zenit.jpg" />

Celtic captain Scott Brown says the team have learned from a variety of European experiences under Brendan Rodgers but need to be at their very best to get past Zenit St Petersburg.

Brown and his teammates have a 1-0 lead from the first leg to defend but know that Zenit will fancy their chances of reversing the deficit in front of their own fans.

He warned that Roberto Mancini's side couldn't be underestimated but said he was confident that Celtic could take a place in the last 16 draw on Friday.

"It would be fantastic [to get through] but we need to remember that Zenit are a fantastic team," he said. "They were top quality away from home against us, though to be perfectly honest we played really well as well.

"We're going to need to up our game coming over here. We know it's going to be difficult but we believe that we can do it."

Celtic have reached the Champions League group stages twice under Brendan Rodgers and have now achieved the knockout stages of continental competition. Brown said that the team had learned a lot from those challenges so far and creditied Rodgers with improving the side.

"I think the way we played over the last two seasons we've been developing, playing different formations, different styles against top quality teams," he said. "We've lived up to the challenge in some of the games.

"I think for us now, it's just to push on as far as we possibly can, underneath a fantastic manager. We've also got great coaches as well and the top quality players that are at this club.

"We're thriving on the experience of playing Champions League and now last 32 of the Europa League."