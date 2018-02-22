Football Talk: Hampden safe standing, keeper's cow injury

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Could fans be watching Scotland play from a safe standing section? SNS

The home of Scottish football is still up for grabs and there could be big changes ahead.

The Scottish FA are said to be keen on buying Hampden from Queen's Park, but at a reduced price of £2million.

In turn that would also come with some redevelopment plans, including safe standing sections.

Meanwhile, in the latest instalment of Scottish football is mental, Queen of the South's goalkeeper Sam Henderson has been injured by a cow on his Dad's farm.

Assistant manager Dougie Anderson's quote: "It could have been worse as the cow ran at him for a second time but he managed to get out of the way," could possibly be the line of the season so far.

And no, it isn't a calf injury. It's his shoulder.

Elsewhere, Zenit have had a dig back at Celtic after the Glasgow club printed their old badge on their programme last week.

Celtic claimed it was in tribute to their "greatest European triumph", referring to when they beat Rangers in the UEFA Cup Final in 2008.

Zenit have responded by using the Boston Celtics badge instead of the four leaf clover.

