Levein: Best in league Souttar ready for Scotland call up

The Hearts boss believes John Souttar is the form centre-back in Scottish football.

John Souttar has formed an solid defensive partnership with Christophe Berra for Hearts.

Hearts boss Craig Levein says John Souttar is more than ready for a Scotland call-up as he is currently the best centre-back in the country.

Souttar, 21, has formed an impressive defensive pairing with Scotland international Christophe Berra this season.

Under Levein's stewardship they have conceded just once in their last three games, following on from a run of eight successive clean sheets earlier in the campaign.

The Hearts boss believes Berra's experience has played a crucial rule in both the Jam Tarts frugal defending and Souttar's marked progress.

Ahead of his side's trip to face Rangers at Ibrox, Levein said: "I don't doubt for a second that Christophe has had a huge influence on our defensive displays, but he has also brought the best out in John Souttar.

"If there is a better centre-back in the league right now, I would be surprised.

"John is at the top of his game.

"We all know he can pass, play and break out of defence, but his heading and general awareness of dangerous situations has improved immeasurably.

"I think he is a top, top player and I think Christophe, Jon McLaughlin and Aaron (Hughes) have had a fairly big impact.

"As much as you can impact and coach them, in the heat of the moment where a decision has to be made, having an experienced player alongside to help you is much better than talking about something after the game."

He added: "John has improved every year he's been here.

"He had that Achilles injury that kept him out nine or 10 months, but he has come back stronger and I feel that he's at the top of his game right now.

"I think he is as good as there is, certainly in Scotland at the minute."

Souttar burst onto the scene as a teenage prospect, making his Dundee United debut at the age of just 16.

He then suffered a dip in form as injuries took their toll.

Levein insists the ball-playing defender is back on course to achieving his early potential, and says he is ready to solve Scotland's long-running issues at centre-half when Alex McLeish returns to international football management in March.

"I think he is ready," he said. "He's at the point in his career where he feels confident going up against anybody.

"He's excellent in possession, he's one of the quickest players on our team, he's aggressive, good in the air, all the things you need in a centre-back and is playing as well as he has ever played.

"I don't think there's anybody playing better just now."