Lennon 'wouldn't be too happy' about third Ibrox trip

The SPFL could face a fixture headache if the top six remains the same at the split.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has been to Ibrox twice already this season. SNS

Neil Lennon says he would not be happy if Hibernian were handed a third visit to Ibrox this season.

The Premiership is set to split after weekend April 7/8 where the top six play each other, and the bottom six do the same for the remaining five fixtures.

There's a potential schedule headache for the SPFL if the top six remains the same as Rangers have already played each of the teams at home twice this season but are still due two more home games.

Hibs have won both their meetings in Govan, beating Rangers 3-2 in August and then 2-1 in February.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's visit to Kilmarnock, who are also in the top half of the table, Lennon said it would be unfair.

"I wouldn't be too happy about going to Ibrox for a third time," he said.

"I think we've earned the right and the club have earned the right to have another game against Rangers at home, with a capacity crowd.

"I think that's the whole point in getting promoted and making the top six.

"There has got to be a balance and I can understand if we were frustrated then other clubs would be frustrated as well."

When asked if he was a fan of the split the Hibs boss replied: "Yes and no.

"You know it's there before the season starts so ultimately our first objective was could we make the top six. Realistically we're going to do that.

"Then it becomes very exciting, the last five games of the season, but it's very difficult as well. That creates an interest at the top and bottom of the table.

"It prolongs the season whereas if there was no split Celtic could run away with the league and it's over.

"Someone could get relegated by ten points with three games to go and it's over, so I think it gives everyone a decent crack at it.

"I understand why it's been introduced and I think it's been pretty exciting over the years. There's been plenty of last day finishes."

