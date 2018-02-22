  • STV
  • MySTV

Queen's Park to discuss SFA Hampden bid with members

STV

The Scottish Football Association is keen to buy the national stadium before lease expires.

Hampden.
SNS Group

Queen's Park will consult with their members before deciding whether to accept the Scottish Football Association's offer to buy Hampden.

The national stadium is owned by the League One amateurs but rented to the SFA for £800,000 a year.

But that lease agreement is due to expire in 2020 and the governing body is now exploring the possibility of moving Scotland internationals and major cup finals to Murrayfield.

However, it has also now emerged that the SFA has raised the possibility of purchasing the stadium - first opened in 1903 - with Spiders chiefs.

Queen's Park directors have already briefed supporters on the offer following a members meeting on Wednesday night, but now say they will hold further talks before making a final decision.

A club spokesperson said: "We have a long and proud history in Scottish football and that includes being the owners of the first, second and third Hampden parks. No-one can take that away from us.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1407276-scottish-fa-to-decide-between-hampden-and-murrayfield/ | default

"Scottish football has changed since we were formed in 1867 and from when we moved into the existing Hampden in 1903, so perhaps this is the time to look at a new ownership model for the national stadium.

"The request from the SFA was presented to members last night. Their responses will help inform how the club moves forward."

The SFA have already ruled out basing the national team at Celtic Park and Ibrox. And the body says a final decision on Hampden's future will not be rushed.

A spokesperson said: "The Scottish FA Board met last month to review the opportunities available beyond the term of the existing lease for the use of Hampden Park, which expires in 2020. It was decided to progress two options: remaining at Hampden Park and moving to Murrayfield.

"We are now working with all key stakeholders to consider the strategic, financial, operational and supporter-related aspects of each option with a view to making a decision later this year."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.