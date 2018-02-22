Team news: Rodgers names unchanged Celtic starting line-up

The Celtic boss has stuck with the same eleven that defeated Zenit in the first leg.

Celtic won 1-0 at Parkhead to earn a narrow lead in the tie. SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has kept faith with the starting eleven who defeated Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the first leg for Thursday's crunch Europa League fixture in Russia.

Moussa Dembele again gets the nod ahead of Leigh Griffiths up front, where he will be supported by first leg match winner Callum McGregor.

Skipper Scott Brown is joined by Olivier Ntcham and Eboue Kouassi in the Hoops engine room.

Scotland internationals Kieran Tierney and James Forrest are expected to line up in wing back roles.

Kristoffer Ajer, Mikel Lustig and Jozo Simunovic kept Zenit at bay first time around and will be tasked with doing so again in Russia.

Should the home side beat the back three, Dutch keeper Dorus De Vries will form the last line of defence as he continues to deputise for injured No 1 Craig Gordon.

Celtic are looking to book their spot in the Europa League last 16 draw for the first time since 2004.