Celtic crash out of Europe after 3-0 defeat in Russia

The Hoops lost 3-0 in St Petersburg after winning 1-0 in last week's first leg.

Ivanovic: Former Chelsea defender opened the scoring. SNS

Celtic have crashed out of the Europa League after a 3-0 defeat to Zenit St Petersburg in Russia.

Brendan Rodgers started the game with the same line-up that defeated Roberto Mancini's men in last week's 1-0 first leg victory at Celtic Park.

But the Hoops were facing an uphill task almost from kick-off after former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic levelled the aggregate score with a eighth minute header from a corner.

It was then advantage Zenit 20 minutes later when a curling shot by Kuzyayev found its way past Celtic goalkeeper Dorus de Vries putting them 2-0 up on the night.

That goal gave the Russians the advantage going into the break with a 2-1 aggregate score - but Celtic knew an away goal could swing the tie back in their favour.

Rodgers changed things in the second half with Tom Rogic coming on for Kouassi Eboue to give Celtic a more attacking edge going forward.

And the change nearly worked wonders instantly with the Australian having Celtic's first shot of the game with the second half barely a minute old.

Olivier Ntcham then had a pop at goal a few minutes later but neither effort troubled the Zenit goalkeeper.

But the tie was as good as over when a goal from Kokorin gave the home side a 3-1 aggregate lead on the hour mark.

A change was made instantly as top scorer Scott Sinclair replaced last Thursday's goal hero Callum McGregor with Celtic chasing the unlikely two goals they now needed to qualify.

On loan Chelsea playmaker Charly Musonda was then brought on with 20 minutes remaining but Celtic continued to struggle in their attempts to break down the well organised Zenit defence.

