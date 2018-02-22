Rodgers disappointed with goals conceded in Zenit defeat

The Celtic manager watched on as side threw away a 1-0 aggregate lead in Russia.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5738760736001-brendan-rodgers-flash-zone-zenit.jpg" />

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is disappointed with the goals his side gave away in their 3-0 defeat in St Petersburg.

The Hoops threw away a 1-0 first leg lead against Zenit to lose 3-1 on aggregate and Rodgers feels they lacked bravery on the ball.

He said: "I thought first half we were disappointing with our defending and with how aggressive we were.

"We allowed too much space and I think in the first half we lacked bravery on the ball, which is surprising but I have seen it enough times in Europe to know that we have a lot of young players still finding their feet at this level."

Rodgers described the Zenit strikes as "three really bad goals" from a Celtic perspective saying: "The first one is a block, and it is clever by them, the ball comes into a great area and Ivanovic's marker gets blocked.

"The second one the striker sets it 25 yards out and one of our two defenders have to go out and engage to stop the shot.

"Still at 2-0 we only need the one goal but the third goal then makes it really really difficult for us. We give it away too cheaply on the far side of the pitch and we don't stop the cross so it is just poor defending and that has been the frustation over the course of the campaigns in Europe this season.

"There are some moments when we have been very good and some moments, like tonight when we were not good enough."

Celtic now return their focus to domestic action as they continue to chase a historic second consecutive treble in Scotland with crunch games against 3rd placed Aberdeen and 2nd placed Rangers coming up the weeks ahead.



