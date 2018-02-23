Football Talk: Morelos' future, De Vries' knuckle ball

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Dorus de Vries conceded three times in Russia. SNS

Celtic's European dream came to an end on Thursday night with a whimper but we were introduced to a new football term in the process.

Dorus de Vries blamed Zenit's second goal on what he calls a 'knuckle ball' meaning it moved at the last second without any spin.

Meanwhile, Alfredo Morelos has spoken about the speculation surrounding a move to China and reiterated his desire to use Rangers as a stepping stone to England.

In the Championship, Inverness Caley Thistle's John Baird has joined Morton on an emergency loan and Dundee United will soon be welcoming William Edjenguele and Jordie Briels back from injury.

And Ziggy Gordon has returned to Poland despite interest from Scottish clubs. He says he has unfinished business there.

