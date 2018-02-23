  • STV
Murty refuses to be drawn on talk of Rangers title tilt

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Ibrox club will cut the gap to Celtic to six points with victory over Hearts.

Rangers boss Graeme Murty refused to be drawn on talk of a Rangers title challenge, insisting his message to the players is just to "aim high".

The Ibrox club can cut the gap to leaders Celtic to six points with victory over Hearts on Saturday before the champions travel to Aberdeen the following day.

Regardless, Murty was unwilling to confirm that the Light Blues now possess championship ambitions.

The former development coach did acknowledge, however, that it is hard to know where his side will end up should they continue on an upward curve.

He said: "If we win tomorrow, we will walk out saying we are in a better position than we were when we walked in and are moving closer to where we want to be.

"Other than that, there is nothing else to be said. We will finish where we deserve to finish at the end of the season.

"We will be closer to the team that we want to be by the end of the season.

"This team is still coming together and improving all the time, if we continue to get positive results who knows what might happen.

"I've told the players just to aim high, to be as competitive as we can and have a positive end to the season."

My language has changed to the players, I am more telling them explicitly what I want.
Graeme Murty on his changing persona as a manager.

Murty's first game in interim charge of Rangers following Pedro Caixinha's sacking was a trip to Murrayfield to take on Hearts.

The former Scotland international secured a 3-1 on the day, going on to impress the Ibrox board enough to be handed the reigns on a permanent basis.

Asked how he has changed as a coach since then, Murty said: "Wow, I'd like to say I am more calm but that is possibly just on the outside.

"I think my language has changed to the players, I am more confident dealing with them and telling them explicitly what I want.

"That's good for the players, the players want clarity.

"Other than that, I am still the same guy and still see football in the same manner."

Rangers skipper Lee Wallace is back in full training but unlikely to feature at the weekend, while Bruno Alves is in contention to start against the Jam Tarts.

