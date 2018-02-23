Scottish FA advertises vacant chief executive role online

New candidates are being sought for the position described as of 'national importance'.

The advertised role will be based at Hampden Park. SNS

The Scottish FA has widened its search for a successor to Stewart Regan as chief executive of the national governing body by advertising the vacancy online.

Candidates are being sought to fill the position, described as of "national importance" and one that offers the opportunity to change the fortunes of a nation.

Duties includes planning, directing, controlling and delivering the operations of the Scottish FA within a strategy and a budget set by the Board and having the ability to liaise with member clubs, affiliated national associations and wider stakeholders.

In order to do so, the SFA requires someone who:

Is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of strategic leadership at an executive level

Has well developed people management skills

Possesses a strong background in sports management

Is a versatile and inspirational leader who inspires excellence and delivers high performance

Possesses a “hands-on” style with considerable personal credibility and authority

Based at Hampden, the position will be rewarded with a competitive salary.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.