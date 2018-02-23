Scottish FA advertises vacant chief executive role online
New candidates are being sought for the position described as of 'national importance'.
The Scottish FA has widened its search for a successor to Stewart Regan as chief executive of the national governing body by advertising the vacancy online.
Candidates are being sought to fill the position, described as of "national importance" and one that offers the opportunity to change the fortunes of a nation.
Duties includes planning, directing, controlling and delivering the operations of the Scottish FA within a strategy and a budget set by the Board and having the ability to liaise with member clubs, affiliated national associations and wider stakeholders.
In order to do so, the SFA requires someone who:
- Is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of strategic leadership at an executive level
- Has well developed people management skills
- Possesses a strong background in sports management
- Is a versatile and inspirational leader who inspires excellence and delivers high performance
- Possesses a “hands-on” style with considerable personal credibility and authority
Based at Hampden, the position will be rewarded with a competitive salary.
