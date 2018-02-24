  • STV
  • MySTV

A full summary of Saturday's Premiership results

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

There were 12 goals scored in the five top flight fixtures on Saturday.

Victory: Rangers defeated fifth-placed Hearts.
Victory: Rangers defeated fifth-placed Hearts. SNS Group

Rangers 2-0 Hearts

Rangers closed the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic to six points with a convincing 2-0 win at Ibrox.

In an open first half, Jamie Murphy showed his ability to put the hosts ahead, carrying the ball past several Hearts defenders before stroking the ball over the line.

After the break, Graeme Murty's side pressed home their advantage and created several chances but couldn't find a second goal before Russell Martin got on the end of a Daniel Candeias cross two minutes from time to wrap up three points.

St Johnstone 2-0 Ross County

Murray Davidson was the St Johnstone hero with two goals that ensured the Perth side won their first home league match since September.

Davidson put his side ahead in the 29th minute, knocking the ball home after Steven MacLean had nodded a Scott Tanser cross into his path.

The midfielder doubled his side's advantage 11 minutes later, hitting a looping shot from 20 yards that Scott Fox could only palm over his head and into the net.

County, bottom of the table, couldn't get back into the match and their misery was compounded when Craig Curran was sent off in the final stages.

Dundee 0-1 Motherwell

Motherwell's push to be in the top six after the split continued with a narrow win at Dens Park.

Craig Tanner's 33rd minute goal proved to be the difference between the sides after he fired home from a Curtis Main pass. 

Hamilton 2-1 Partick Thistle

Hamilton had to do it the hard way as they came from a goal down to take a precious three points from their match with Partick Thistle.

Conor Sammon had put Thistle ahead after ten minutes but the lead was short-lived with Antonio Rojano scoring an equaliser a minute later. 

The sides looked destined to take a point each from a close encounter but David Templeton gave his side a huge boost with a last-minute winner.

Kilmarnock 2-2 Hibernian

In the day's early kick-off, Hibernian flew into an early lead, scoring through Florian Kamberi after just 30 seconds.

The visitors then continued their blistering start when Ryan Porteous headed in a second with just nine minutes on the clock.

Kilmarnock came back into the reckoning in the second half with Jordan Jones hitting a curling effort past Ofir Marciano to reduce the deficit before referee Kevin Clancy awarded a penalty and chance to equalise for a handball by Ryan Porteous. Neil Lennon's protests saw him sent to the stand and though Kris Boyd's spot kick was saved, he netted the rebound to give his side a point.


WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.