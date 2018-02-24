A full summary of Saturday's Premiership results

There were 12 goals scored in the five top flight fixtures on Saturday.

Victory: Rangers defeated fifth-placed Hearts. SNS Group

Rangers 2-0 Hearts

Rangers closed the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic to six points with a convincing 2-0 win at Ibrox.

In an open first half, Jamie Murphy showed his ability to put the hosts ahead, carrying the ball past several Hearts defenders before stroking the ball over the line.

After the break, Graeme Murty's side pressed home their advantage and created several chances but couldn't find a second goal before Russell Martin got on the end of a Daniel Candeias cross two minutes from time to wrap up three points.

St Johnstone 2-0 Ross County

Murray Davidson was the St Johnstone hero with two goals that ensured the Perth side won their first home league match since September.

Davidson put his side ahead in the 29th minute, knocking the ball home after Steven MacLean had nodded a Scott Tanser cross into his path.

The midfielder doubled his side's advantage 11 minutes later, hitting a looping shot from 20 yards that Scott Fox could only palm over his head and into the net.

County, bottom of the table, couldn't get back into the match and their misery was compounded when Craig Curran was sent off in the final stages.

Dundee 0-1 Motherwell

Motherwell's push to be in the top six after the split continued with a narrow win at Dens Park.

Craig Tanner's 33rd minute goal proved to be the difference between the sides after he fired home from a Curtis Main pass.

Hamilton 2-1 Partick Thistle

Hamilton had to do it the hard way as they came from a goal down to take a precious three points from their match with Partick Thistle.

Conor Sammon had put Thistle ahead after ten minutes but the lead was short-lived with Antonio Rojano scoring an equaliser a minute later.

The sides looked destined to take a point each from a close encounter but David Templeton gave his side a huge boost with a last-minute winner.

Kilmarnock 2-2 Hibernian

In the day's early kick-off, Hibernian flew into an early lead, scoring through Florian Kamberi after just 30 seconds.

The visitors then continued their blistering start when Ryan Porteous headed in a second with just nine minutes on the clock.

Kilmarnock came back into the reckoning in the second half with Jordan Jones hitting a curling effort past Ofir Marciano to reduce the deficit before referee Kevin Clancy awarded a penalty and chance to equalise for a handball by Ryan Porteous. Neil Lennon's protests saw him sent to the stand and though Kris Boyd's spot kick was saved, he netted the rebound to give his side a point.



