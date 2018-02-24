Tommy Wright hails Murray Davidson after decisive double

The St Johnstone boss said taking the lead at McDiarmid Park made a difference.

Winner: Davidson scored twice. SNS Group

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright singled Murray Davidson out for praise after the midfielder scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Ross County.

Davidson's double ended a long wait for a St Johnstone home win with the side not having taken three points at McDiarmid Park since September.

Wright said that Davidson always posed a threat but also believed that his first half goals meant Ross County couldn't sit in to frustrate his players.

"You always fancy Murray to nick a goal after not scoring for a few weeks," Wright said. "He was excellent the whole game, he was all over the park and was one that led from the front and got us on the front foot from early on.

"Too many times this season we have lost the first goal. The crowd were very good, I don't think they were big in terms of numbers but they got behind the team well.

"Here at times when you go a goal down it's really difficult. We have good quality in the team but, when you go a goal down, teams sit off you and make it difficult and that's when we have struggled at times.

"But we haven't made any mistakes and we have defended well and, when we do that, we always give ourselves a platform to beat any team in this league."

Defeat leaves Ross County rooted to the bottom of the Premiership table and manager Owen Coyle admitted he couldn't give many of his players credit for their efforts.

"I never envisaged the performance after the first goal," he said. "I was looking forward to the game after the good work in recent weeks.

"We never created enough opportunities. We had enough of the ball but we got into some great positions and the quality of our passing, which has been really good in recent weeks, just wasn't there.

"We never worked the goalkeeper, our two best chances came at the end when we were down to 10 men with the game petering out. So hugely disappointing, there is no getting away from it.

"We never did ourselves justice. Sometimes you have two or three players out of sorts but I'm struggling to give two or three pass marks from the standard we have been at."