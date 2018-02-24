Murty: I'm not sure Rangers are even on Celtic's minds

The Ibrox boss has downplayed talk of a title bid despite cutting the gap to six points.

Focus: Murty says Rangers just want a strong run. SNS Group

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has played down talk of a title race with Celtic after a win over Hearts brought the Ibrox side to within six points of the top.

Goals from Jamie Murphy and Russell Martin secured a win for Rangers against Craig Levein's side and raised questions about whether Celtic could be caught at the Premiership summit.

Murty insisted his side were just concentrating on as strong a finish to the season as they could muster and said that Celtic were on top on merit and may not be worried about anyone chasing them.

"You guys can say that all you want," he said. "As far as I'm concerned they (Celtic) are still the team to beat at the top of the table.

"I'm not sure that we are even in Celtic's minds.

"They are top of the league for a good reason.

"They will take care of themselves and play as well as they possibly can.

"All we can do is worry about us and make sure we do our job and I thought we did our job today and that is the message we will take on. We will just concentrate on us and make sure we finish the season as best we can."

Celtic face Aberdeen on Sunday and with the league leaders facing the team in third place there could be another decisive moment in the season at Pittodrie.

"There will be very many interested eyes from our group on that game tomorrow." Murty said. "But our group have to take solace and comfort from taking care of the business that they can take care of- and maybe they haven't in the past - and that is the really pleasing thing for me. "

While Murty was full of praise for his players, opposition boss Levein admitted his side weren't at their best.

"Truthfully, we probably got away with one today," he said."Two-nil flatters us.

"I thought our goalkeeper was excellent as were John Souttar and Christophe Berra.

"So probably our best players were defenders and the goalkeeper and that tells you pretty much about the performance today.

"We had a 10 to 15 minute spell in the first half where we had opportunities but we didn't capitalise on it. I thought we would have more concerted pressure but we didn't really.

"Any time we showed composure it looked like we might get something and we missed a couple of chances but Graeme will say the same, they had more opportunities than us by far."