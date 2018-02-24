Canning: Templeton composure won Accies three points

The Hamilton boss also singled out Gary Woods for a crucial save in their win.

Winner: Templeton scored in the final moments. SNS Group

Hamilton Accies manager Martin Canning saw David Templeton score a last-gasp winner and said players of lesser experience might have missed the chance.

Templeton scored in injury time to give Accies a 2-1 win over Partick Thistle after Antonio Rojano has quickly cancelled out an early Conor Sammon goal.

Canning said that Templeton had kept his cool when it would have been easy to get caught up in the moment and said that the player was flourishing in a central role.

"He didn't panic, although I was wanting him to snatch at it - I was going 'Shoot!'," Canning said. "Maybe a little bit less experience, you do panic and maybe snatch at that and miss.

"But he had the composure - more composure than I would have had in that situation for sure.

"You see the quality he's got. I think that position suits him - going and playing in the middle of the park. He puts a lot of work and picks up probably more of the ball."

Canning also pointed out that the goal might not have been enough for a win had goalkeeper Gary Woods not denied Thistle a dramatic equaliser.

"Woodsy makes a fantastic save, a magnificent save, and he's done that two or three times this season," he said. "That's a big, big, save.

"That would have been a real sickener if they'd gone up the other end and equalised."

Thistle boss Alan Archibald was left to bemoan slack defending that cost his side dearly.

"Two weeks in a row, and we've not learned from it.," said Archibald. "There's no excuse, especially this week as well as we had three centre-halves on the pitch, enough organised lads there with a bit of nous about them to go and see the game out, take the point.

"We're pushing for the winner, we're still in a comfortable position, and didn't have to dive in to lose their second goal."