McCann rages after 'stonewall' Dundee penalty waved away

The Dark Blues lost 1-0 at home to Motherwell after Craig Tanner struck.

Neil McCann was left raging after referee Alan Muir waved away Dundee appeals for a penalty. SNS

Dundee manager Neil McCann bemoaned "very poor officiating" from referee Alan Muir after his side were denied a "stonewall" late penalty against Motherwell.

Substitute A-Jay Leitch-Smith's shot was blocked by Cedric Kipre as the home side searched for a late equaliser, having fallen behind to Craig Tanner's strike.

Muir waved away the Dark Blues' appeals, but McCann was adamant the Frenchman used his hand to steer the ball clear.

Following the 1-0 defeat, he said: "It was a stonewaller. It's clearly struck him in the arm.

"Now, if he's saying that his assistant referee said it hit him on the arm, why's it not a penalty? How do you swallow that one? For me, it's very poor officiating.

"It makes me so angry because that would have given us an opportunity to get the equaliser and maybe even another one because we showed against Partick the week before we don't need a lot of time to get a goal.

"I feel we've been robbed of an opportunity to get a result.

"I thought we absolutely dominated the match and were the only team looking to win the match.

"We had some great chances so it is very frustrating."

Tanner's struck his fourth goal of the season just after the half hour to send the Steelmen on their way to victory.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson praised the resilience of his side as they held firm under Dundee pressure.

He said: "We've got individuals who can win games but here our character and resilience won it for us.

"If I were a Motherwell fan going back down the road having seen those players throwing themselves to the ground and putting their bodies on the line to win, I'd be very happy.

"We can play a lot better than that on the ball. But when you have games like that you have to dig deep so I give them top marks for that side of things."