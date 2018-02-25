Rodgers delighted with Celtic recovery after Euro exit

Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney give champions 2-0 win over Aberdeen.

Celebrations: Scott Brown leads the celebrations after Celtic's second goal. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers hailed Celtic's 2-0 win over Aberdeen as "brilliant" given it came less than 72 hours after their Europa League exit in Russia.

Goals from Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney gave the Premiership leaders all three points as both sides finished with ten men.

Mikael Lustig was sent off for two yellow cards as Celtic led 1-0 before Aberdeen's debutant Sam Cosgrove was shown a straight red shortly after Tierney's goal.

Dembele opened the scoring when he headed James Forrest's cross home from point-blank range in the 37th minute.

Tierney then finished from Demele's pass in the 83rd minute as Celtic sealed the points on the counter attack.

Celtic manager Rodgers told the BBC: "It was a brilliant win for us 72 hours after the game in Russia at, arguably, one the most difficult places to come.

"I thought we had good control in first half, passed the ball well on a difficult surface. We scored an excellent goal and had one or two other chances. Their goalie made a couple of good saves.

"Second half, we managed the game well, especially when we went down to ten.

"We showed great speed and quality on the counter-attack for the second then saw the game out with a clean sheet."