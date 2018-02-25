Defeat was 'harsh' on Aberdeen, insists boss McInnes

Dons fall 12 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic following defeat at Pittodrie.

Sam Cosgrove: Debutant was sent off. SNS Group

Derek McInnes felt Aberdeen's 2-0 defeat at home to Celtic was "harsh" on his side.

The Dons are now 12 points behind the Premiership leaders after goals from Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen debutant Sam Cosgrove was sent off just minutes after coming off the bench for a foul on Scott Brown, as two yellow cards for Mikael Lustig also meant Celtic finished with ten men.

McInnes, however, was pleased with his team's performance.

He told the BBC: "I thought the result was harsh on us. Celtic were obviously clinical. I can't remember them having too many opportunities.

"I thought we did a lot right in terms of what I was looking for. We allowed Celtic possession in certain areas. I thought we offered a counter-attacking threat.

"I thought we had enough moments, even in the first half, to give us encouragement."