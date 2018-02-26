Football Talk: Cosgrove slammed, Naismith's family flak
A bust up in the depths of the tunnel may have the rugby world talking, but it's a coming together on the pitch which dominates the weekend's Scottish football headlines.
Sam Cosgrove's crunching challenge on Scott Brown saw the Aberdeen debutant given his marching orders and ensured both teams finished a fiery Pittodrie contest a man light.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers damned Cosgrove's "naughty" lunge, before turning his attention towards Shay Logan after the Dons defender kicked the ball at the stricken Hoops skipper.
Keiran Tierney, who scored the champions' second goal in the 2-0 win, believes Brown was lucky to avoid serious injury in the incident, while Dons manager Derek McInnes says he had no complaints about his new striker's "moment of madness".
Elsewhere, Hearts attacker Steven Naismith has revealed that he armoured himself against the flak he knew would head his way upon his return to Ibrox by getting his wife and kids to give him pelters around the house.
