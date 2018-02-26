Football Talk: Cosgrove slammed, Naismith's family flak

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has words with Aberdeen forward Sam Cosgrove after his red card. SNS

A bust up in the depths of the tunnel may have the rugby world talking, but it's a coming together on the pitch which dominates the weekend's Scottish football headlines.

Sam Cosgrove's crunching challenge on Scott Brown saw the Aberdeen debutant given his marching orders and ensured both teams finished a fiery Pittodrie contest a man light.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers damned Cosgrove's "naughty" lunge, before turning his attention towards Shay Logan after the Dons defender kicked the ball at the stricken Hoops skipper.

Keiran Tierney, who scored the champions' second goal in the 2-0 win, believes Brown was lucky to avoid serious injury in the incident, while Dons manager Derek McInnes says he had no complaints about his new striker's "moment of madness".

Elsewhere, Hearts attacker Steven Naismith has revealed that he armoured himself against the flak he knew would head his way upon his return to Ibrox by getting his wife and kids to give him pelters around the house.

Top stories

The best of social media

The back pages

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.