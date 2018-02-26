  • STV
Brown announces retirement from international football

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Celtic midfielder has told Alex McLeish that he wants to concentrate on his club career.

Retired: Brown is hanging up his international boots.
Retired: Brown is hanging up his international boots. SNS Group

Celtic captain Scott Brown has announced his retirement from international football, drawing a line under a Scotland career that saw him earn 55 caps.

The 32-year-old has told new Scotland boss Alex McLeish that he does not want to be considered for future squads, in order to try to prolong his club career.

"I have spoken to Alex McLeish over the weekend," Brown told Celtic's official website. "I really wanted to tell Alex first what I was thinking about things."

"As I said to Alex, I felt that, given the demands which are increasing all the time in football and at this stage of my career, I wasn't able to give both my club and country my best and I needed to focus purely on Celtic at this time.

"The football calendar is more and more demanding now, and in terms of looking after my own body and in interests of my family, I felt now is the right time to take this decision."

Brown has been a Scotland international since 2005, playing under Walter Smith, Alex McLeish, George Burley, Craig Levein and Gordon Strachan.

The midfielder said that it was an honour to have represented his country and a privilege to captain the nation, thanking those he had worked with throughout his international career.

"I would like to thank all the Scotland managers I have worked with over a number of years," he said. "They have all been great men to work with and supported me brilliantly as a player over so many years.

"I've had the honour, too, of working with some great players - great team-mates and so many lads who always gave their all for their country.

"I would also like to sincerely thank the people who are the most important, the Scotland fans. I have had great support from the Scotland fans. I have always given my best to the Scotland team and I know that all the lads in our squad enjoy playing in front of our supporters, who follow the team home and away in such numbers.

"I want to wish Alex and the squad the very best of success for the future and particularly for the upcoming campaign. I hope he can do what we had always aimed for."

He previously retired in 2016 before reversing his decision months later.

Alex McLeish, Scotland national team head coach: "I would like to thank Scott for his dedication to his country throughout his career.

"I have known Scott for a long time - I gave him his first competitive Scotland cap - and I know how difficult this decision has been for him.

"Scott gave his all every time he represented his nation and his influence on the squad is immeasurable - he led by example both on and off the pitch and set the tone amongst the squad.

"He has been a shining example for the younger players in the squad and an influential figure in the dressing room."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.