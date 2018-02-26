Levein: I've sympathy for Lennon but line can't be crossed

The Hearts boss said it's hard for managers to contain their emotions under pressure.

Hearts boss Craig Levein saw his side lose 2-0 to Rangers on Saturday. SNS

Hearts boss Craig Levein says he has sympathy for Neil Lennon and other managers who struggle to contain their emotions on the touchline following refereeing decisions they deem costly to their side.

Lennon damned refereeing standards in the country as "amateur" and "Mickey Mouse" after being sent to the stand for sarcastically clapping Kevin Clancy's penalty call in Hibs' 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock.

Levein understands the Hibs manager's weekend frustrations but insists there is a line you cannot cross when it comes to remonstrations.

Asked if he thinks refereeing standards have deteriorated of late, the Jam Tarts manager said: "I think the scrutiny has increased.

"The amount of cameras, the interest, the money that is in the game and what the game has become financially has put pressure on players, managers and referees."

Lennon could face further punishment, with the incident expected to be refered to the SFA's compliance officer.

His Edinburgh managerial counterpart Levein says it's hard for him to damn any managers actions on the touchline as he has been in hot water himself with the authorities on numerous occasions.

He said: "I've been there once or twice myself.

"Listen, it's a pressurised job isn't it? When you are standing on that touchline you have the weight of the world on your shoulders.

"There are expectations, from the boardroom to the supporters to the players to everyone who is watching.

I can't sit here with a halo over my head and say people shouldn't do certain things because I've probably done them all. Craig Levein

"It's a difficult place to be and at times it's not easy to keep your head.

"I've been there a few times myself and I've got a degree of sympathy.

"The problem is there is a line you stay behind and, every now and then, you stray over it.

"But there has to be a line, we are all well aware of how far we can push it."

Levein added: "It's human to err, I've made loads of mistakes, so have other managers.

"Players make mistakes, refs make mistakes.

"I can't sit here with a halo over my head and say people shouldn't do certain things because I've probably done them all.

"But I can completely understand the scenario and how it gets to where it is."

