Power: Boyd can be Premiership top scorer this season

The Kilmarnock midfielder has backed the veteran forward to keep his scoring streak going.

Kilmarnock's Alan Power believes Kris Boyd can finish this season as the league's top scorer after continuing his rich vein of form.

Boyd scored his 12th goal of the season against Hibernian on Saturday to join Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos at the top of the scoring charts.

The 34-year-old forward changed his mind on plans to retire at the end of the season to sign a year-long contract extension and commit is future to Steve Clarke's improving side.

Power says the veteran goalscorer hasn't lost any of his edge and can collect another accolade if all goes well.

"He's been brilliant for us recently," the midfielder said. "He got a bit of stick at the start of the season but when you get Boydy in and around the box you are guaranteed goals.

"I don't see why he can't win the top-scorer award. He is a selfish forward but that's the way you need to be if you're going to be scoring lots of goals.

"If he's not aiming for that goalscoring prize I'd be very surprised.

"He's playing as well as he ever as. His confidence must be soaring and it just shows that you are never down and out.

"Not a chance should he be thinking about retirement. I don't think he's anywhere near it. He's a fit man - he might get stick from people (about his weight) but he's a fit man, never injured and is still scoring goals.

"He's always comes up with the perfect response when opposition fans taunt him - and that's sticking the ball in the net. The longer he can do that the better."

Ahead of the Premiership match against Hearts this week, Killie could leapfrog the Edinburgh side into fifth place in the table but manager Steve Clarke revealed he is still concentrating on putting distance between his side and the foot of the table.

"When you're brought into a club and told this is your brief - guide us away from relegation - then you have to follow that brief through until it's no longer an issue," Clarke said.

"When it's no longer an issue, then you can re-adjust your targets for the season.

"So at the moment the targets are still to get as far away from the bottom as possible.

"We're up against a very strong Hearts side on Tuesday. They don't give much away and since they've gone back to Tynecastle they've had a very good home record. It will be a tough game.

"They are a physical side but have a sprinkling of some very good players and they will cause us problems. Hopefully we can cause them problems.

"We go there with no fear and with confidence and we'll work as hard as we can to get another three points on the board."

