Rodgers: Brown made 'sensible' call to quit Scotland

The Celtic boss says the club will benefit from the captain's retirement.

Decision: Brown has retired from Scotland to prolong his club career. SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has said Scott Brown's decision to retire from international duty is "sensible" but the national team will lose an "inspirational" captain.

Brown announced on Monday he was drawing a line under his 55-cap international career in order to allow him to prolong his time at the top level with Celtic.

The midfielder had previously quit the international team in 2016 before returning to help Gordon Strachan's side in their failed bid to reach the World Cup.

Rodgers welcomed the decision for Celtic but said new Scotland boss Alex McLeish will have a difficult job to replace him.

"I think he means it this time," Rodgers said. "It's great news for Celtic but it's obviously sad for the Scottish team.

"I think the last time he went back it was probably for Gordon and to help out someone he was really close to.

"I think for him and his career going forward, and his fitness, he's getting to that stage of his career where he wants to prolong it at club level. With the amount of games that we have at club level, taking away international football is a real, real sensible decision.

"So, he's been a wonderful player for Scotland and a real inspirational captain. Now Alex will run with the next group of players who will take his place.

"I spoke with him but it was purely his decision. I think given time and after the failure to qualify it's given him the opportunity to reflect on where his career goes in these final years. That's great news for Celtic because we have someone who's fresh and in international breaks he can now have a rest, recover and obviously we will benefit from that."

Rodgers revealed he hadn't appreciated all of Brown's qualities until he got the chance to work with him on a daily basis but said he had always admired him from afar.

"I hadn't realised how good a player he was until I worked with him," he said. "I had always seen him from the outside over a number of years and thought he was a good player.

"If the measure is the Premier League then he certainly could have played there at the top end of that.

"But it's only really when you come in that you see the value of him. He's a totally different person to what he is a player. Really concentrated and focused and a big game player. Off the field he's a selfless captain, really. He's a very genuine guy who cares for others.

"If you're talking about a footballer who eats, sleeps and breathes football, that's Scott Brown. Some modern players don't.

"They pull on the jersey and call themselves footballers but he isn't that. He's a brilliant captain, brilliant player and it's been a real joy to work with him."

Rodgers also backed Kieran Tierney as a "credible" candidate to inherit the captain's armband.

"That'll be up to Alex but I think he's definitely a player for the future," he said.

"It wouldn't faze him.

"He's learned from Browny in his short time here. He's now got 100-odd appearances. Like you see, nothing fazes him whether it's international football, playing out of position, he's exactly the same.

"He's certainly one that would be a credible successor if that's who Alex chooses."

