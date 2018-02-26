Murty: Bates' 'surprising' form means Alves must be patient

The Rangers boss says David Bates' displays make it hard to reinstate the veteran.

Portuguese international Bruno Alves has found himself out of the Rangers starting line-up. 26/2/18

Rangers boss Graeme Murty says David Bates' displays at the heart of the Light Blues defence are making it hard to reinstate Portuguese international Bruno Alves in his side.

Bates, 21, has started the last six games for the Ibrox outfit having impressed as a substitute following Alves' calf injury in December's 0-0 draw at Celtic Park.

Veteran stopper Alves has since completed his rehab and is available for selection once again.

Murty, however, insists the 37-year-old has a fight on his hands to reclaim a starting berth at club level ahead of this summer's World Cup.

He said: "Everyone in the squad has to be patient and bring positive energy to the grounds.

"Bruno's done that and he trains phenomenally well.

"As I've said before many times, he's a consummate professional.

"He's there for his teammates and he understands, because of his experience, that we have to pick a team to go and win the game.

"That's all it is. It's not about reputation, it's to do with getting the guys on the pitch that are performing. The guys at the moment are doing that.

"Let's be honest. He's a top performer playing for the European champions.

"He wants to be involved in as many games as possible to make sure that at the end of the season he's fit and ready to go.

"I understand and it's my job to make sure that he's in perfect condition for us and also perfect condition for his commitments at the end of the season. But my thought, as always, is only to go and try to win the game.

Is he the finished article? No, not yet but he's doing things that I like and is improving. He needs to see from me a degree of trust and respect for what he's done. Graeme Murty on David Bates

"I think the surprising thing for me is the performance level of David Bates.

"We bring him in against Celtic because we trust him and understand the work that he puts in every day and the improvements that he's made and he's performing at a level.

"Is he the finished article? No, not yet but he's doing things that I like and are improving. I think that he needs to see from me a degree of trust and respect for what he's done.

"I still think there's more to come from him but I've got a group of players now that are capable of pushing each other to bigger and better things."

Neil Lennon's comments following Hibs' draw with Kilmarnock have shone the spotlight back on the standard of officiating in Scotland.

Murty says until referees north of the border receive the pay they deserve standards will continue to be an issue of contention.

He said: "I think until we are in a situation in Scotland where we have a professional core of referees training every day with financial backing commensurate to the task, they will find it difficult to reach the standards of the Premier League in England.

"That's nothing to do with their own desires or wants, it's down to being professionals that are being paid to do a job.

"It's exactly the same as a professional footballer playing at the top level, having all the facilities behind them, as opposed to a part-time footballer having to do a day job and then come and play on the weekend.

"Unless we get to that level we will be having this conversation continually."

