Football Talk: McLeish's United dash, Rodgers for Arsenal?

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly on Arsenal's wanted list.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly on Arsenal's wanted list. SNS

Scott Brown has retired from Scotland duty for a second time and the clamour to find a midfield successor has begun immediately.

The Celtic skipper, 32, called it a day after talks with new boss Alex McLeish, citing a packed football calendar from balancing club and country as too much at this stage in his career.

McLeish has sprung into action straight away it seems, with the Scotland manager set to roll out the red carpet for Scott McTominay in a bid to convince the Manchester United youngster his international future lies north of the border.

According to reports, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has given the green light for talks to take place at the club's Carrington training base. Should they go to plan, McTominay would be pitted straight in to Scotland's squad for the upcoming friendly fixtures with Costa Rica and Hungary.

Rangers boss Graeme Murty believes the answer to the midfield conundrum may lie at Ibrox, however, and has tipped Greg Docherty as the man to fill Brown's boots long term, while Kris Boyd insists John McGinn is ready made for the task.

Arsenal's collapse in the Carabao Cup final has left Arsene Wenger feeling the heat once more. Reports say the veteran coaches' contract will be reviewed in the summer.

Should the Frenchman leave, the Gunners have apparently drawn up a five man shortlist that includes the name of Brendan Rodgers.

The Celtic manager is highly thought of at the Emirates, having impressed during his title challenge with Liverpool and treble winning first campaign at Parkhead.

He would likely face stiff competition for the coveted post though, with Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim, German World Cup winner Joachim Low and ex-Rangers midfielder Mikel Arteta amongst the reported front runners.

